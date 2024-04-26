TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $14.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TASK stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

