TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

