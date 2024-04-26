Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,248,000 after buying an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Tenable by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

