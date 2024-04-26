Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.48. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.46.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.