TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $425.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $390.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.36. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

