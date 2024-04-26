Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $225.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.88 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

