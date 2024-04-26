Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

