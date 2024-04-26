TransAlta Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TSE:TA opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.97.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4700714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
