Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.06. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.