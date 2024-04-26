Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.