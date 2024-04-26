Truist Financial Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $69.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

