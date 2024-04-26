Truist Financial Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $26.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.