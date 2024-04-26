Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.97.

TFC opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

