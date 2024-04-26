UBS Group Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.1 %

ZION stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

