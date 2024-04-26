UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 126.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

