Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.350 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

