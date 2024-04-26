Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.25 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00007150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $129.25 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,359.11 or 1.00038417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00097185 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

