Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $258.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

