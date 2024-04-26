Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.14 and last traded at $113.51. 1,828,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,844,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $459,245,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $326,171,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

