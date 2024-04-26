Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$205.90. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$234.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$212,763.63. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ATB Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

