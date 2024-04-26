Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Waste Connections stock opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$205.90. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$234.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ATB Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
