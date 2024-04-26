Wayfair’s (W) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.21.

Wayfair stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock worth $5,445,222. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

