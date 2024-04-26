Wedbush Weighs in on SLM Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

SLM Stock Down 0.8 %

SLM stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SLM by 967.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,108,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after buying an additional 622,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.