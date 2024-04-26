Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 380 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $290.19 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $225.81 and a 12-month high of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.24.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

