Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 207 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $472,516,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $515.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.78.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

