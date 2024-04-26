Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

