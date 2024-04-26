Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Cinemark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

