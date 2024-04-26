Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $541.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

