Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDO. CIBC boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.33.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO stock opened at C$10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.28.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.