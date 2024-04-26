Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

WCP stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

