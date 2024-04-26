William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $443.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $451.29.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

