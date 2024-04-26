William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Merus stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

