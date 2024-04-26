Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

