Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. Workiva has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,098,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 952,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.