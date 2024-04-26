Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.