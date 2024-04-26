Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 119.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.92. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

