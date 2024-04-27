Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $152.32. Approximately 16,043,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,814,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

