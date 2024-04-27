Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

