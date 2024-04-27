Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 227,743 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

