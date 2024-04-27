Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $111.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

