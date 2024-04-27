EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $265.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.43. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

