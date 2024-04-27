Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 648,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 257,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.