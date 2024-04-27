Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.67.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

