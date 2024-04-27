Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 14,686 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.35% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of THG opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

