Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,511 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.20% of Chimera Investment worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $4.19 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 191.30%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

