Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,915 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.