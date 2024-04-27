Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 3,595 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

