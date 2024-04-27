Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 963 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 24.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

