Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.14% of F5 worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.94 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

