Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,244,000 after purchasing an additional 383,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,292,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,407,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

