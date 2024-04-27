National Bankshares Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$6.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

CEU stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

